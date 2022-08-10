What I’ve seen of Ukraine’s war crimes against civilians in the Donbass over the past few months

I haven’t “blogged” consistently for many years, since my Gaza days really, and use this site as a place to re-post my writings and interviews, generally.

Today, because I’m strapped for time, still in the Donetsk People’s Republic, I’m doing a short blog post, to share this:

What I've seen of Ukraine's war crimes in the past few months:https://t.co/g1ETUIMw1U — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) August 7, 2022

If you’re not on Twitter, the thread is also here on the Thread Reader

RELATED:



–The West is silent as Ukraine targets civilians in Donetsk using banned ‘butterfly’ mines

–Today, Ukraine bombed a Donetsk hotel full of journalists – here’s what it felt like to be inside at the time

–Western media and politicians prefer to ignore the truth about civilians killed in Donetsk shelling [When Kiev’s guilt in attacks on a maternity hospital cannot be denied, it’s simply brushed under the carpet]

–Who killed the POWs at Yelenovka? All signs on the ground point to a Ukrainian attack

–Ukrainian strike on Donetsk market was a terrorist act