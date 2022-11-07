“Eva Bartlett, Renowned International Journalist- Interview with Rajesh Sehgal, London News”

Interview I did recently with Canadian journalist Rajesh Sehgal. Shared also on my (new) Rumble & my Odysee.
*21:55: should have been “Don’t self-censor”
