Interview: “TCF Speaker Series Ep1: Eva Bartlett: Donbass’ Pain & Resolve, Shadows of Syria, Canadian Betrayal”

I was recently interviewed by Aiden Jonah of The Canada Files.

Western media continues to ignore Ukraine’s public ‘kill list’ aimed at those who question the Kiev regime

Under Fire from Ukraine and Misperceived by the West, The People of the DPR Share Their Stories

Donbass playlist:

They Saw and Heard the Truth — Then Lied About It: Media on Donbass Delegation Omitted Mention of Ukraine’s 8 Year War on the Autonomous Republics
Ukrainian strike on Donetsk market was a terrorist act

Western media and politicians prefer to ignore the truth about Donetsk civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling (maternity hospital bombed)

The West is silent as Ukraine targets civilians in Donetsk using banned ‘Petal’ mines
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2022/08/23/in-just-under-three-weeks-ukrainian-fired-prohibited-petal-mines-maim-at-least-44-civilians-kill-2-in-donetsk-region/

14 Year Old Is One of 87 Donbass Civilians Maimed By Petal Mines Fired By Ukraine

Andrei Martyanov

https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/

https://www.rt.com/shows/crosstalk/567496-nato-threat-international-system/

Brian Berletic

https://www.youtube.com/@TheNewAtlas

About Me

https://opt2007.wordpress.com/category/my-entries-from-occupied-palestine-apr-dec-2007/

Only way to Gaza: by boat

Israeli Masscre of Gaza 2008/2009:

widespread attacks on Gaza leave nearly 300 dead, hundreds seriously injured
Gaza massacre 2008-9

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2008/12/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/

Israeli army kills Palestinian medic with dart bomb
Israeli-targeted Palestinian medics continue their work, in spite of the dangers they face
Israeli Sniper Targets Uniformed Medics: what I witnessed in Gaza
israel bombed the news building I was in
why we are staying
white phosphorous mutilated and murdered family members
Updates from runs with medics; grief of husband of drone-struck woman
injured, denied access: Israeli soldiers shoot woman in stomach and keep elderly hostages
no room for the dead, no room for the living
while eating chips and chocolate, Israeli soldiers murder 2 and 7 year old
“They killed me three times”: Palestinian father on Israeli army murder of family members including infant daughter
Observations from Occupied Palestine: Gaza
Gaza: A Flicker of Power

Gaza playlist:

Farming Under Fire:

Dirty Tricks: Israeli Soldiers Shoot Deaf Palestinian Farmer, 4th Farmer Shot in 3 weeks
Israel slaps wrist of soldier for Gaza TikTok video, but allows (orders) countless others to fire on/kill Palestinian civilians without reprimand

Syria Related:

SYRIA: My Published Articles From and on Syria (2014-2022)
Deconstructing the NATO Narrative on Syria

Syria playlist

(Some) Media Distortions on Donbass

https://t.me/Reality_Theories/10455

They Saw and Heard the Truth — Then Lied About It: Media on Donbass Delegation Omitted Mention of Ukraine’s 8 Year War on the Autonomous Republics
Western media continues to ignore how Ukraine is using NATO weapons to kill innocent civilians in the Donbass
Debunking Western Media’s Latest Mariupol Mass Grave Hoax, By Actually Going to the Cemeteries in Question
Western Claims of Russian Mass Graves Near Mariupol Another Fake News Hoax–I Know, I Went To See For Myself

Support:

‘Many US commentators have never BEEN to countries they comment on, see entire world from Washington perspective’ – Stephen Kinzer

http://stephenkinzer.com/

https://scheerpost.com/2022/08/11/patrick-lawrence-so-far-as-i-can-make-out/

Eva Bartlett reports from Donetsk

NBC News just SMEARED real journalists in shameful hit piece

https://covertactionmagazine.com/2022/11/19/maligned-in-western-media-donbass-forces-are-defending-their-future-from-ukrainian-shelling-and-fascism/

Ukraine bombed just outside the hotel I was in. Was Ukraine targeting journalists?

Ukraine bombed a Donetsk hotel full of journalists – here’s what it felt like to be inside at the time

Absurdities of Syrian war propaganda

It’s 10 years since the war in Syria began, and Western media & pundits are still eager to keep it going
A Personal Reply to the Fact-Challenged Smears of Terrorist-Whitewashing Channel 4, Snopes and La Presse
Voices from Syria’s Rukban Refugee Camp Belie Corporate Media Reporting

US-Funded Frontline PBS’ Bucha Lies Fall Flat, No Evidence after Months of Research…

French volunteer Adrien Boquet on staging in Bucha

Ukraine “Massacre” Result of Artillery Most likely Fired **by** Ukraine

THE VETO: Exposing CNN, Al Jazeera, Channel 4, western media propaganda war in Syria

Myrotvorets: Ukraine’s Kill List

https://myrotvorets.center/criminal/bartlett-eva-karen/

The platform was created in 2014, shortly after Crimea was reabsorbed by Russia and the Kiev government’s military campaign in eastern Ukraine was launched. As TASS noted in 2019, Mirotvorets “aims to identify and publish personal data of all who allegedly threaten the national security of Ukraine. In recent years, the personal data of journalists, artists or politicians who have visited Crimea, Donbass, or for some other reason have caused a negative assessment of the authors of the site, have been blacklisted by Peacemaker.”

Talking about the horrors that Donbass civilians endure under Ukrainian shelling is, according to this rationale, a threat to Ukraine’s national security. As is going to Crimea, maintaining that Crimeans chose to be a part of Russia (or, as many in Crimea told me, to return to Russia) and criticising the influence neo-Nazis wield in Kiev.

The most worrying thing is that they seem to be able to get a hold of people’s passports, visas,” O’Brien told me. “The fact that they can get ahold of your passport photo, your visa photocopies, these can only come from official government offices in Ukraine. This is a governmental website, it’s been discussed in parliament, to close it down. They’re not interested in closing it down. This website is kind of like a hit list, really.

That might seem like an exaggeration, but people listed on Mirotvorets have been targeted and even killed.

A report by the Foundation for the Study of Democracy titled “Ukrainian War Crimes and Human Rights Violations (2017-2020)” gave the example of a Ukrainian journalist assassinated in 2015 after his personal details were published on the website.

A few days before his death, Oles Buzina’s details, including his home address, had been posted on the Canadian-based Mirotvorets website, created with the initiative of Anton Gerashchenko, the Ukrainian deputy minister of internal affairs. The people listed on it are recommended for liquidation and arrest, and the total number of people listed are in the tens of thousands.

According to many experts, it was the listing on the site and the publication of the home address that prompted the murder of Oles Buzina, Oleg Kalashnikov, and many other opposition figures by members of the Ukrainian ‘death squads’.
Back in 2015, Georgiy Tuka, who participated in the creation and operation of the site, stated that, of the people listed on the site, “more than 300 were either arrested or destroyed,” the report states. 

When in April 2015 the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights Valeriya Lutkovskaya launched an effort to shut the list down, the then-adviser to Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko threatened her position and stated that the work of the site was “extremely important for the national security of Ukraine.” He said that “anyone who does not understand this or tries to

interfere with this work is either a puppet in the hands of others or works against the interests of national security.” 

So the website remains active, with Ukraine’s security service reportedly stating that it did not see any violations of Ukrainian law in the activities of the Mirotvorets website.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, too, has refused to have the website shut down, ironically claiming that it’s wrong to interfere with the work of websites and the media.

I’m on a ‘hit list’ Kiev allows to silence dissent & journalism. That’s all you need to know about Ukrainian ‘democracy’
Government-Funded CBC Smears Me. Interview With Maverick Media: “CBC Fake News: Hit Piece Targets Journalists (Eva Bartlett)”
https://www.donbass-insider.com/fr/2022/12/09/faina-savenkova-unicef-et-le-silence-des-agneaux/

https://nationalpost.com/news/world/fears-that-canada-may-help-neo-nazis-in-ukraine-with-training-mission-starting-soon

https://thepostmillennial.com/the-liberal-governments-dark-relationship-with-the-national-police-of-ukraine-npu/

Canada’s support for the far-right abroad

https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/canada-failed-when-it-trained-ukrainian-troops-linked-to-the-far-right-says-nazi-hunter

https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/chrystia-freelands-granddad-was-indeed-a-nazi-collaborator-so-much-for-russian-disinformation

https://coat.ncf.ca/research/Chomiak-Freeland/C-F_11.htm

The Military Situation In The Ukraine

https://www.rt.com/russia/557307-poroshenko-comments-minsk-agreement/

https://covertactionmagazine.com/2022/11/19/maligned-in-western-media-donbass-forces-are-defending-their-future-from-ukrainian-shelling-and-fascism/
DPR Civilians On Why They Wanted A Referendum To Join Russia
Donbass Frontline Villager: “Ukraine Doesn’t Consider Us Human”, Wants To “Annihilate Us”
Ukrainian Terrorism: 75 Year Old Woman’s Life Destroyed by Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Using American HIMARs, Ukraine Shelled a Cultural Building in Gorlovka, Destroying the Roof and Theatre
More Ukrainian Terrorism: Using American HIMARS, Ukraine Bombed Central Donetsk Building In Yesterday
Ukrainian Army War Crimes Include Shelling of Ambulences, Firetrucks, and Rescue Workers in the Donbass Republics—Similar to Israelis and U.S. Backed Terrorists in Syria

