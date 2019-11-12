Resignation of Bolivia’s Evo Morales was no victory for democracy, but a US-sponsored coup

As most readers know, this is not the first US-backed coup in Latin America. Washington’s history of meddling in sovereign nations . But let’s look at how Bolivia changed under Morales’ leadership. Po

verty, unemployment and illiteracy all decreased significantly under Morales. In fact, according to a by the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), Bolivia’s was the “fastest-growing” economy in South America, having “basically been stagnant for a quarter century prior to Morales becoming president in 2006.”

To

do so, however, “the Bolivian government ended 20 years of IMF agreements in 2006,” the same CEPR report notes. Furthermore, expelling US military bases, threatening to close the US embassy in Bolivia, and nationalizing the oil and gas industries haven’t done much to put him in the good graces of ‘democracy-bringers’.