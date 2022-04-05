“Why Ukraine’s “Bucha Massacre” Story Isn’t Adding Up” Share this:FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInPinterestRedditPrintLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on ““Why Ukraine’s “Bucha Massacre” Story Isn’t Adding Up””
Thank you for featuring Brian Berletic, Eva. This prompted me to recall this excellent video presented by another of my (our) favourites – Vanessa Beeley – exposing the ‘western’ propaganda complex..
THE VETO: Exposing CNN, Al Jazeera, Channel 4, western media propaganda war in Syria
[a despicable Ukrainian PSYOP in Bucha]
https://link.medium.com/5ctCDNcmYob
If I were in command of the Russian troops, my common and strategic sense would have me completely rule out any action like this that Russia is accused of. And I do not think that the common sense of those who command these troops is less than mine. I suspect that this is a macabre staging carried out (perhaps with the help of the CIA) by the Ukrainian government. I am convinced that time will prove me right.
From Southfront, videos: https://southfront.org/new-evidences-shed-light-on-alleged-massacre-in-bucha-kiev-region-video-photo/
It is amazing that every time the kabal want to swing opinion the CIA pull this off, no matter which country is involved. It happened numerous places now, including the twin towers.
Thank You Eva for these insider videos giving us the Russian-speaking side of what in the Western-world is limited on what our ears can hear. From, Yves Bernard, head of prepare.ations group.