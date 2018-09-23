Syrian Comedian Treka on Developments in Syria

Treka and I sat down on September 22 to discuss recent developments in Syria, from 2011 to 2018, beginning with discussing the horrific massacre of civilians in Sweida recently.

Tim Anderson:

Kidnapped women and childen from #Sweida, held by #DAESH for two months. This video is said to be 11 September and negotiators are still trying to rescue them. 200 of their family members were murdered in July. The US occupation of #Syria (e.g. at al Tanf) allows safe haven for these terrorists.

Christians Celebrating The Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Maaloula By Treka Zn

https://www.facebook.com/realtreka/videos/342954746275606/

Maaloula: Eid al Celib, Festival of the Cross, Mass

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2f20DItcxY&

Festival of the Cross

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeHIilIb1m8&

Damascus 60th International Fair 2018 by Treka Zn

https://www.facebook.com/realtreka/videos/1930330357268685/

Syrian MP Fares Shehabi on Damascus International Fair

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wqf0FnKgUc&

60th Damascus International Fair: glimpses

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBpAlEGfK3k&

FSA” Terrorist Mortars on Damascus, Apr 2014

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTNYsjSXUyk

The Terrorism We Support in Syria: A First-hand Account of the Use of Mortars against Civilians

https://zeroanthropology.net/2014/09/11/the-terrorism-we-support-in-syria-a-first-hand-account-of-the-use-of-mortars-against-civilians/

Caught in a lie, US & allies bomb Syria the night before international inspectors arrive

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/424186-us-allies-syria-lie/

OAN Investigation Finds No Evidence of Chemical Weapon Attack in Syria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sT_F5UJsSFA

Syrian civilians from ground zero expose chemical hoax

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/428514-douma-civilians-chemical-hoax/

Douma Medical Student Testimony Contradicts Mainstream and White Helmets Chemical Accusations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wx3I8S9ih1M

Tim Anderson:

20 schools in Douma re-opened two weeks ago. 1,400 girls are in this one. Under the Saudi-backed ‘Jaysh al Islam’ all schools were closed, commandeered by the armed groups.

https://www.facebook.com/timand2037/media_set?set=a.10215580948849756&type=3

Life in Old Aleppo, around the historic Citadel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqtTjbrm4Ec&

Return of peace to Douma

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey1GXOWmg9M&

Jaysh al-Islam Tunnel Labyrinth in Douma, Syria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKrbeFtuk0s&

Daraa Priest, Father Gerges Rizk, on What Really Happened in Daraa 2011

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ft_m2nCmnyk&t=9s

Dr Amer Ghantous on Lies Around Daraa 2011

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwr7RcyG7WI&

Talk With American-Syrians in Latakia, part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oc2HRk42O-w

Talk With American-Syrians in Latakia, part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvFeGIoISLo

Discussion with Aleppo Syrian in Beirut

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZU0DWKNwEQ&

Mhardeh: Shadi Shehda on his murdered children, mother, and wife, killed by terrorists in Idlib

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVSyWz–e5c&t=1s