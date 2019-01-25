US-Led Efforts to Overthrow Maduro Spurred by Business Interests, Not Democracy

about me

Eva Bartlett is an independent writer and rights activist with extensive experience in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013). She documented the 2008/9 and 2012 Israeli war crimes and attacks on Gaza while riding in ambulances and reporting from hospitals. Since April 2014, she has visited Syria 10 times, including two months in summer 2016 and one month in Oct/Nov 2016, several weeks in June 2017 (to Aleppo, Homs, al-Waer, Madaya, al-Tall, Damascus), in April and May 2018, notably going to Douma, the site of alleged chemical attacks in eastern Ghouta and taking the testimonies of medical staff and civilians there. She also went to Kafr Batna and Saqba. In her April/May 2018 visit, she went to Dara'a under terrorists shelling, Hadar repeatedly attacked by al-Qaeda, Aleppo where life is renewed, Hama and liberated areas of Qalamoun. Her early visits included interviewing residents of the Old City of Homs, which had just been secured from militants, and visiting historic Maaloula after the Aramaic village had been liberated of militants. In December 2015, Eva returned to old Homs to find life returning, small shops opened, some of the damaged historic churches holding worship anew, and citizens preparing to celebrate Christmas once again. On her 5th visit in June-August 2016, she went twice to Aleppo, also visiting: liberated Palmyra; Masyaf to interview survivors of the terrorist attacks on Aqrab and Adra; survivors of the May 23 terrorist attacks on Jableh & Tartous; and the Barzeh district of Damascus, as well as returning again to Maaloula and Latakia. On her sixth visit to Syria, in October and November, she visited Aleppo twice more, as well as areas around Damascus. The testimonies Eva gathered in Aleppo starkly contrasted narratives corporate media had been asserting. On her seventh visit to Syria in June 2017, she revisited Aleppo, including going to eastern areas formerly terrorist-occupied, finding that hospitals had been militarized, basements turned into prisons. She also went to the highly-propagandized over village of Madaya, as well as al-Waer, Homs, and al-Tall. In September and October 2018, she returned to Syria, returning to a liberated Daraa where life was resuming without terrorist occupation; going to Maaloula where an ancient annual festival was being celebrated; going to Mhardeh, a Christian village in northern Hama which has been relentlessly targeted by terrorists--including on September 7, 2018, resulting in the murder of 13 civilians; she also interviewed Syria's Grand Mufti, Dr. Ahmad Badr Al-Din Hassoun. Eva is currently on her 10th visit to Syria, having passed New Year's Eve observing Syrians in the streets celebrating the return of peace to Syria and the victory over the Western war on Syria. All of her writings and videos on which can be found here: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/syria-my-published-articles-from-and-on-syria-2014-2017/ and here: https://www.youtube.com/user/InGazaUpdates/videos A more detailed account of her activism and writings can be found here: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/about-me/