Aleppo’s Beautiful Ancient Markets Being Restored

I had the pleasure of collaborating with the Twitter account “Rebuilding Syria”, who took my raw footage (March 18) and photos from Aleppo’s historic souqs being restored and edited them fantastically.

The clips show the pulse of life that is Syria, the amazing attention to detail and the incredible architecture that existed and is being repaired after liberation of this ancient area from terrorism.

The Syrian people stood with their army (they are the army) and leadership to defeat terrorism that was supported by the most powerful nations on earth.

It is a beautiful thing to see Syria returning to its peaceful glory.

Follow Rebuilding Syria for regular updates on reconstruction or repairing of infrastructure and historic sites.

