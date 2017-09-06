Talking North Korea/DPRK on UK Column News

I joined the UK Column yesterday to talk about some aspects of my recent trip to the DPRK/North Korea. Short segment and I’m still processing all my notes, but interesting conversation with Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.

UK Column, Sep 5, 2017

“Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News, including a conversation with investigative journalist Eva Bartlett, recently returned from North Korea.”

I have joined Patreon, as a means to stay afloat while remaining a fully independent-minded journalist. Please support (even just by sharing my Patreon page) if you value my work. Many thanks!

See also:

-Photos from a week in the DPRK

-My Youtube DPRK Channel

