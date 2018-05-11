Aleppo Residents on Life Without Terrorists in City, and Terrorist Bombings From Outskirts

Insights into life in Aleppo, which has hugely improved since liberation…but civilians still face terrorist mortars from the outskirts of Aleppo.
Khaled Iskef is an investigative journalist who has done amazing on the ground investigations into the Bana al-Abed hoax, into the White Helmets, and more. He speaks briefly in this clip about continued terrorist attacks on the city. I’ll share another clip with Khaled soon.
Pierre Le Corf, who for years now has worked with youths in Aleppo, speaks about the psychological effects on people, in this case youths.
Related Links:
-Aleppo: How US & Saudi-Backed Rebels Target ‘Every Syrian’, Eva Bartlett, November 29, 2016, Mint Press News
-MintPress Meets The Father Of Iconic Aleppo Boy, Who Says Media Lied About His Son, June 9, 2017, MintPress News
-What Life Is Like Under ‘Moderate Rebel’ Rule: Civilians Starved, Imprisoned, Executed, Aug 23, 2017, Mint Press News
-The Villages in Aleppo Ravaged by America’s “Moderate” “Rebels”
Eva Bartlett Photo Essay, Sep 8, 2016, Global Research
-Western corporate media ‘disappears’ over 1.5 million Syrians and 4,000 doctors, Aug 14, 2016, SOTT.net
One comment
Reblogged this on Worldtruth.