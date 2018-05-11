Scenes from Aleppo’s old city, renewed life around the Citadel

Walking around the stunning Aleppo citadel yesterday was walking in an Aleppo I had not seen. The Aleppo I knew since July 2016 was a city being incessantly pounded by terrorists’ mortars, gas canister bombs, missiles, explosive bullets, and more.
Then, the Citadel itself was off-limits due to the very real likelihood of being sniped by one of the ‘moderate’ freedom-bringing terrorists (by Nov 2016, nearly 11, 000 civilians had been killed by these moderates).
Women smoking shisha in public (or at all) was unthinkable under the rule of al-Qaeda and co-terrorists…much less women being human beings and having personalities, identities, ideas.
Western leaders and their lapdog media tell us that Syrians are oppressed. These same voices fail to come to liberated areas and speak with Syrians liberated from the oppressors who made their lives hell, murdered their loved ones, destroyed their heritage, infrastructure and property.
The terrorists, under the command of/facilitated by Western, Turkish, Gulf and Zionist backers, intended to destroy Syria’s future.
But Syrians proved them to be idiots–idiots with no clue as to just how damn resilient Syrians are, and how determined Syrians are to chose a future of peace and sovereignty, and a continuation of this amazing, cultured society that is secular Syria.
Couldn’t have happened under rule of Western-supported terrorists. This youth would quite possibly have been slaughtered by the ‘moderates’ for being a normal human being. The ‘moderates’ supported by the West (and Western media) routinely execute Syrian civilians for not observing their extreme ideology.#SecularSyria #DumpTheMSM
backers, intended to destroy Syria’s future.
Related Links:
–Aleppo Residents on Life Without Terrorists in City, and Terrorist Bombings From Outskirts, May 11, 2018 [VIDEO]
–Aleppo MP Fares Shehabi on Renewed Life in Secular Aleppo, Syria, May 8, 2018 [VIDEO]
-Aleppo: How US & Saudi-Backed Rebels Target ‘Every Syrian’, Eva Bartlett, November 29, 2016, Mint Press News
-MintPress Meets The Father Of Iconic Aleppo Boy, Who Says Media Lied About His Son, June 9, 2017, MintPress News
-What Life Is Like Under ‘Moderate Rebel’ Rule: Civilians Starved, Imprisoned, Executed, Aug 23, 2017, Mint Press News
-The Villages in Aleppo Ravaged by America’s “Moderate” “Rebels”
Eva Bartlett Photo Essay, Sep 8, 2016, Global Research
-Western corporate media ‘disappears’ over 1.5 million Syrians and 4,000 doctors, Aug 14, 2016, SOTT.net
3 comments
Really appreciate your posts!
Beautiful report showing the resolve and humanity of good people. This cannot be conquered by any faction of any empire as it resides in the heart. True hope is powerful and is a good thing. And great skater video. Too cool! :-)) Thanks for sharing these. All the best.
Mahalo Eva Bartlett for your extraordinary work and courage