Aleppo MP Fares Shehabi on Renewed Life in Secular Aleppo, Syria

Recently, I returned to Aleppo to see the difference between the Aleppo I got to know from four visits in 2016, when terrorists were bombing and sniping civilians, the Aleppo I saw in June 2017 visiting the sites of terrorist headquarters and Sharia courts, and Aleppo now, free of the stench of terrorist rule in the city.

Aleppo now is a totally different city, not plagued with chronic total lack of electricity and water (there are still power cuts, but also long bouts of power, I was told), and above all not fully bombarded by terrorists. Sadly, terrorists in the countryside still manage to bomb areas of the city, so it isn’t full peace just yet. But in spite of that, the will to live and rebuild is heartening and impressive.

Here is a conversation I had with Aleppo MP Fares Shehabi while in Aleppo, with thanks to him for his time and his powerful words. Thanks to Syriana Analysis for sharing it.

Terrorist-apologist, Krishnan Guru Murthy, when confronted with #truth by Aleppo's Fares Shehabi who points out that (UK) Channel 4 owes Syria an apology. Shehabi: "In December, the coverage was 'moderate rebels fighting the Assad regime forces.' It turned out that these moderate forces were al-Nusra."