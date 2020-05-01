Damascus walks, April 26-28, Stores Re-Opened, Life in Streets

During my hours-long daily walks all around Damascus, I’ve been delighted to note (as always) the calm and people interacting as normal on the streets, but also the re-opening of stores. That started over a week ago, with shops (non-essential) re-opening on alternate days. As of some days ago, they are allowed to open daily till 5 pm.
The government continues to find ways to both take precautions and help people survive economically.
For my thoughts on Syria’s dealing with C19, see this post
Normal life NOW in Syria's Damascus as filmed by Eva Bartlett, one of the very few western journalists who has been regularly travelling to and around Syria for the past few years:
