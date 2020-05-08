Scientist Behind “Lockdown” Doesn’t Actually Believe In, Or Abide By, His Own Fear Porn Advice

Scientist who promoted the lockdown doesn’t actually believe in the need for physical distancing. Shocker🙄
Alrighty.If lockdowns are soooo necessary to save the world from Covid, why did the man behind the UK lockdown hypocritically violate it (for sex, okay, urges, we get it)?
For people who are unwillingly imprisoned in their homes, doesn’t this piss you right off?
Double-standards. And he isn’t the only one. Canada’s Trudeau violated his own “stay home” warning, saying “enough is enough! Go home and stay home!”
–Justin Trudeau’s a ‘giant hypocrite’ for going to the cottage after saying physical-distancing rules are for everyone:
“Trudeau also crossed provincial boundaries. (Harrington Lake is in Quebec.) Another no-no.
Andhe brought with him his security detail and serving staff — an entire royal entourage — which means he brought with him more than a dozen potentially infected people.
Public health officials in Ottawa — Trudeau’s home base — are threatening to crack down on driveway parties and over-the-fence conversations while Trudeau galivants about having Easter egg hunts and posting charming photos to social media…”
Corbett:
“This is about the person–one of the key architects of this lockdown madness that has spread around much of the world–it shows by his actions, not what he says but by his actions, shows that this is nonsense, that he doesn’t believe these things that he is preaching. That is the important part of this.
It’s about the fact that they lied to you, this person is outright lying to you he shows by his actions that this is not necessary, but he’s telling you to do it now. You guys should do this I’m not gonna do it but you guys should do it because you guys it’s very important that you guys do it…
So he’s showing by his actions that this is a lie.
There are many many examples that are popping up of politicians and health experts and all of these people who are telling you to lock down who are not socially distancing and doing all the rules that they’re telling you to do…”
When is enough enough? What is your line in the sand, as people around the world actually starve, suffer, get depressed, have their immune systems suppressed…and much more under lockdowns?
Further, as I’ve written a lot by now, Syria did not choose to lock down. Yes a partial curfew, 7:30 pm to 6 am, but otherwise, no enforced physical distancing, to the contrary, markets are crowded, people kissing cheeks in greeting, friends hugging…normality and healthy interactions.
My thoughts on Syria’s response to Covid19:
Eva, you may not be familiar with Andy Preston, Mayor of Middlesborough in North East England. Middlesborough is both one of the poorest and one of the most polluted towns in Britain. Mr. Preston ordered all the public parks in Middlesborough be locked shut and put out of bounds. Mr. Preston is a former hedge fund manager who lives at Otterington Hall, a stately home set in 91 acres some 27 miles away from Middlesborough.
Thank you Eva. Adding your voice to the nonsense, hypocrisy and fraud of the lockdown is important.

Regards, David Pear
Regards, David Pear
Hmmmmm…. Looks like there may be more than meets the eye:
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/01/who-warns-of-pandemics-catastrophic-impact-on-syria/ https://reliefweb.int/report/syrian-arab-republic/syria-increasing-access-water-prevent-covid-1
““This pandemic threatens a country where 11 million people already need humanitarian aid – of which 4.5 million are in dire need – and there are 6 million internally displaced people, refugees, and returnees. Since March 14, movement restrictions have hindered the humanitarian activities that all of these vulnerable people depend on,” explains Chiara Saccardi, Action Against Hunger’s regional lead for the Middle East.
“We are especially concerned about the situation in internal displacement camps in the northeast as well as a possible outbreak in the northwest, where lack of access to safe water leaves the population completely exposed.” At a time when frequent handwashing with clean water and soap are crucial, supplies for the Alok water station, the main water supply for 500,000 people in Hassakeh, are continuously interrupted – just one more example of how the conflict leaves the civilian population unprotected from disease, particularly children under five years old and people with disabilities. Additionally, pharmacies in the area are empty of medical supplies and medicines.”
https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/04/1060952
I can attest, from personally witnessing the situation here–in Damascus at least–that things are calm, people interact as normal, no physical distancing enforced and… no booming Covid.