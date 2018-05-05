White Helmets Complex Down Lane From Terrorist Bomb Making Factory, Ghouta

Recently, I visited Saqba, eastern Ghouta, interested in seeing the vacated former White Helmets complex. These “humanitarian” and “neutral” so-called rescuers instead of staying with civilians left with other terrorists when the Syrian government liberated eastern Ghouta and humanely gave terrorists the option to be safely transported to Idlib (or, if a terrorist without blood on his hands, and also not a foreign mercenary, to lay down arms and join the reconciliation process, which as of last year when I inquired had over 85,000 participants returned to their civilian lives).

Down a path from their two building complex, just roughly 250 metres or less away, was the bomb making setup of Faylaq al-Rahman, producing mortars and missiles of varying sizes, used to fire on civilians in Damascus.

Please watch Vanessa Beeley’s highly-informative interview on this complex (starting at around 39 minutes 40 seconds into her May 1, 2018 interview on UK Column).

Corporate media does not deign to report that over 11,000 civilians were killed in Damascus alone by such mortar and missile attacks. Hardest hit were Damascus’ old city, where I’ve spent weeks and weeks in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and now 2018. Thankfully, unlike prior years, now the old city is not being pounded daily by these mortars. But in prior years, the attacks on civilian areas was relentless and brutal. Following are links related to such attacks.

–Life under shelling: Insight into traditional Damascus home damaged in attacks (VIDEO)

–Terrorists’ Attack on Damascus Restaurant and Homes: “They have no humanity and no respect for children”, July 27, 2016

-University Hospital, Damascus: Meeting Victims of Western-backed Mortar and Rocket Terrorism, Eva Bartlett, from Feb 2015 visit, In Gaza blog

-The Terrorism We Support in Syria: A First-hand Account of the Use of Mortars against Civilians, Eva Bartlett, Sep 11, 2014, Zero Anthropology

-Not only mortars, but gunfire, too, on Damascus, Apr 28, 2014

-Mortars on Damascus one quiet courtyard night, Apr 27, 2014

-More insights into Bab Touma mortar attacks, Apr 23, 2014

-Children injured by “rebel” shelling of Manar school, Damascus, Apr 16, 2014