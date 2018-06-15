Addressing The Rebel’s Distorted and Lying Report on The Toronto (2018) Al Quds Day Protest

On Al Quds Day in Toronto, Canadians from many faiths and backgrounds came out in solidarity with Palestinians who have been and continue to be brutally oppressed by Israel. Notably, in recent months elite Israeli army snipers have gunned down unarmed Palestinian protesters, including medics, photographers, children.

Corporate media describes these as ‘clashes’ and thrusts blame on Palestinians, who are protesting for their basic human rights.

See my: Israeli violence against Palestinians will never end as a result of UN & US hypocrisy

The pro-Zionist channel, The Rebel, issued a distorted report on the peaceful Toronto protest, a protest which included numerous informative speeches–speeches not included in The Rebel’s report.



This video is my correction to some of the most egregious statements and lies of The Rebel’s report.

See Also:

Al Quds Day statement of principles:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSbR_jQNFss

AlQuds Day Toronto, Statement by Chief Rabbi Dovid Feldman (NKI)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRWgdirD8c8&

Ali Mallah speech

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imr0DdSiEBA

Sheikh Shafiq Huda speech:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5dL_ccDnaM

Ken Stone speech:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJcd2e8odzY

Dimitri Lascaris speech:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpkX5R_idcg

Miguel Figueroa Canadian Peace Congress speech:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5buLwibZLQ

Dr Ali Tahir speech:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivyzSjP2WrI

Eva Bartlett speech:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFUnWBW-_cI

Al Quds Toronto Committee Rejects Accusations Made By Pro-Apartheid Lobby Group, B’nai Brith Canada

https://www.facebook.com/events/1877678549197975/permalink/1893343450964818/

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian nurse as she was going to the aid of a wounded demonstrator in protests near the Gaza border.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1877678549197975/permalink/1888023784830118/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/06/10/my-speech-at-alquds-day-toronto/