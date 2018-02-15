Interview With The Makers of “The Haircut (2017) A North Korean Adventure”

*I somehow missed posting this interview from September 2017 on my blog. Still relevant.*

Australians Aleksa Vulović and Alex Apollonov had enough of corporate media’s literally scripted “news” on North Korea, so they came up with a creative way to confront the rhetoric. They chose one of the most-repeated stories, that of the haircut ‘law’, and went to get one in the DPRK.

Recently, we spoke together about “The Haircut”, corporate media and the lexicon widely-used on North Korea, and more.

Their Youtube upload reads : “The isolated, hermit kingdom of the DPRK is shrouded in secrecy, It’s nearly impossible to get any reliable information from behind the bamboo curtain. Nonetheless, every week, on T.V. and online, we are bombarded by the bizarre media-spectacle of North Korea. From nuclear apocalypse and prison camps to banned sarcasm and compulsory identical haircuts – any shred of information regarding North Korea becomes a viral media hit, regardless of how dubious the story is.

But that’s all about to change. Two Aussie boys decided to take matters into their own hands and go to North Korea to find out the truth for themselves. Join us as we look past the click-bait and unpack the forces behind the way our media represents the “Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea”.”

