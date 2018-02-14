Interview With Christine Hong: What’s Happening on the Korean Peninsula

In this interview, Christine Hong speaks about the Korean history not told in corporate media, present day moves towards peace on the peninsula, and more.
Christine Hong is an associate professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and an executive board member of the Korea Policy Institute. She has spent time in North Korea, including as part of a North American peace delegation.
She specializes in transnational Asian American, Korean diaspora, critical Pacific Rim, and comparative ethnic studies.
She is a board member of the Critical Ethnic Studies Association, an executive board member of the Korea Policy Institute, a coordinating committee member of the National Campaign to End the Korean War, and a member of the Working Group on Peace and Demilitarization in Asia and the Pacific.
2 comments
I truly appreciate your presence. I don’t always keep up with your work for I am moving in my own world but when I think about you, I smile to the universe.
🙂 Thank you so much, lovely and encouraging comment!