“This week the SUNDAY WIRE broadcasts LIVE as host Patrick Henningsen discusses this week’s top stories from the US, Europe and beyond. In the first hour we’ll cover the this week’s frightening trifecta: the the downing of an Israeli jet by Syria Army, the US airstrike in Syria which killed roughly 100 Syrian coalition forces, and the shoot-down a Russian fighter jet by terrorists in Idlib, Syria. We’ll also cast a protruding eyeball on Adam Schiff’s struggling ‘Russian Collusion‘ investigation in Washington and flesh out the latest.

Later in the first hour we will be joined by special guest, independent journalist Eva Bartlett, to discuss her recent UK tour recent, as well as breaking events in Syria, the sate of the western mainstream media and its role in fomenting conflict…”

Listen to “Episode #221 – ‘Trouble Over There’ with host Patrick Henningsen & guest Eva Bartlett” on Spreaker

